Türkiye has reiterated that it will take all measures to protect Turkish Cypriots following the US decision to lift an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara "will deploy more forces to protect Turkish Cypriots and provide them everything they need in terms of weapons."

According to Cavusoglu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move was a way to "reward the Greek Cypriot administration for its cooperation on the issue of money laundering."

"As you know," he told a crowd of university students in southwestern Türkiye, the Greek Cypriot administration "is famous for money laundering."

On September 16, the US State Department announced the lifting of the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying it is "in contradiction to the principle of equality of the two sides on the Island, and will further strengthen the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigence, will negatively affect the efforts to resettle the Cyprus issue, and will lead to an arms race on the Island, harming peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean."

