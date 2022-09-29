Funding for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious infrastructure project meant to connect trade logistics chains of more than 60 countries in Central Asia, Europe and Africa, has been threatened with disruption due to multibillion-dollar debts of borrowers from Beijing, according to a US media report.

“China has spent a trillion dollars to expand its influence in Asia, Africa and Latin America through its Belt and Road Initiative .... But now tens of billions of dollars in loans have dried up and numerous development projects have stalled,” the report says.

The slowdown in global economic growth, coupled with increased interest rates by central banks of leading countries, has pushed Beijing to revise the initiative. Another important reason was also the peculiarities of the credit policy determined by the Chinese authorities.

One of the main stumbling blocks for China is working with some developing countries that are unable to pay back their debt.

Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged in a November meeting with senior officials last year that Belt and Road project had entered a stage where it has to navigate an “increasingly complex” web of issues.

As Xi signalled a revision, Chinese banks quickly reduced lending money to low-income countries, even if that meant stalling some of the key projects. This gives Chinese banks a breathing space to focus on collecting debtand cleaning their loan records. The Belt and Road Initiative is one of China’s main foreign economic projects launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2013. It aims to create new trade routes, transport and economic corridors linking China to Central Asia, Europe and Africa.

While the West has long accused China of conducting ‘debt-trap diplomacy,’ which means luring economically fragile countries into borrowing money –mostly for over-ambitious projects– that they can never repay, Beijing rejects such allegations calling them a "lie" and instead describe its policy as a ‘cooperation" with 149 countries and 32 international organisations.

There are about 3,000 projects that China is overseeing under its Belt and Road Initiative.

Gloomy forecast