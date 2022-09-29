Moscow will formally annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson has said.

"Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00 (1200 GMT) a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He added that the Russian leader will make a major speech at the event.

Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are occupied by the Russian army, which Putin sent over the border on February 24.

Moscow organised what it called referendums in the four regions that it controls, with Moscow-backed officials saying this week that residents backed joining Russia.

Preparations afoot