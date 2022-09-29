WORLD
Rockets hit central Baghdad for second day
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes and no claim of responsibility.
A political crisis has left Iraq without a government for nearly a year after elections last October. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 29, 2022

Four rockets fired from eastern Baghdad have landed around the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions, police have said, as political unrest intensified.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes and no claim of responsibility, two police officers said on Thursday.

A number of Shia Muslim groups have offices and supporters in eastern Baghdad.

A similar attack on Wednesday wounded seven members of the Iraqi security forces in the Green Zone, and appeared to add a new dimension to a contest among power-hungry politicians.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have been regular in recent years but they are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

Those attacks have been rare in recent months. Wednesday's attack took place as parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.

Continuous crisis 

The political crisis has left Iraq without a government for nearly a year after elections last October.

The crisis broadly pits Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, a political, religious and militia leader, against an array of mostly Iran-aligned political and militant groups.

Sadr, the biggest winner of the election, withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament in June and has sworn not to let parliament convene, fearing other parties will form a government without him.

The standoff spiralled into street clashes killing dozens of people in central Baghdad in August.

Many Iraqis fear the same could happen again.

SOURCE:Reuters
