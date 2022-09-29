Four rockets fired from eastern Baghdad have landed around the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions, police have said, as political unrest intensified.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes and no claim of responsibility, two police officers said on Thursday.

A number of Shia Muslim groups have offices and supporters in eastern Baghdad.

A similar attack on Wednesday wounded seven members of the Iraqi security forces in the Green Zone, and appeared to add a new dimension to a contest among power-hungry politicians.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have been regular in recent years but they are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

Those attacks have been rare in recent months. Wednesday's attack took place as parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.

