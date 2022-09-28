A Myanmar beauty queen who spoke out against the military coup in her homeland has landed in Canada, where she has been granted asylum after being stranded at an airport in Thailand for nearly a week.

Thaw Nandar Aung, 23, better known by her professional moniker Han Lay, "has arrived safely in Toronto," Tin Maung Htoo of the Burmese Canadian Action Network told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"She's now waiting for a (connecting) flight to Charlottetown" in eastern Canada, where she plans to settle and continue her activism against the coup that ousted Myanmar's civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, he said.

Tin Maung Htoo also confirmed that her claim for political asylum in Canada had been accepted.

Thai immigration officials denied her entry last week following a brief visit to Vietnam, saying she was using invalid travel documents.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, Han Lay said she feared the Myanmar police would come and get her at the airport and reached out to the UN refugee agency.

Using passports as weapons

Human Rights Watch's Phil Robertson accused Myanmar's rulers of using passports "as a weapon against their own people" and of having laid "a trap to try to force Han Lay to return to Myanmar, where she would have faced immediate arrest, likely abuse in detention, and imprisonment."

He called it "a deliberate political act by the junta to make her stateless."

Han Lay made headlines in March 2021 when she urged the world to "save" the people of Myanmar from the military, which had seized power a month earlier.