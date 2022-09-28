Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced displeasure over referendums in eastern Ukraine to be annexed to Russia and hoped that the issue would be resolved through diplomacy.

"I wished such a referendum had not been held and we could have solved all this through diplomacy ... but unfortunately it did not happen," Erdogan told CNN Turkon Wednesday.

Erdogan said that all counterparts at UN General Assembly have appreciated Türkiye's mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

"[Ukraine's President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy wants our support to persuade [Russia's President Vladimir] Putin for four regions," Erdogan said, adding that he will speak with Putin on Thursday.

In July, President Erdogan brought top Ukraine and Russian representatives to Türkiye with the participation of UN chief Antonio Guterres to sign a grain deal that prevented food shortages around the globe.

Russia has been supporting referenda in four Ukrainian regions and has not ruled out nuclear war as the conflict widens. The western military bloc, NATO, said it is taking statements from Moscow seriously.

"I don't even want to think about it. It would be catastrophic," Erdogan said reiterating the need for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

READ MORE: How Türkiye emerged as a reliable mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Armament race on Cyprus island

Türkiye will reinforce its military presence in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after the United States lifted its defence trade restrictions on the Greek Cypriot Administration, Erdogan said.

"The United States, which overlooks and even encourages the steps by the Cypriot-Greek duo that threaten peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, will lead to an armament race on the island with this step," Erdogan said.

Türkiye already has 40,000 troops on the island and will reinforce them with land, naval and aerial weapons, ammunition and vehicles, he noted.

"Everyone must know that this last step will not go unanswered and that every precaution will be taken for the security of the Turkish Cypriots," Erdogan said, adding the US move is "inexplicable."

Türkiye is taking all necessary steps at the UN to make TRNC be recognised but he noted that "it takes time."

"If UN Security Council acts fairly on Ankara's request for recognition of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said, Ankara will speed up the recognition process.

READ MORE: Türkiye condemns US arms embargo waiver on Greek Cypriot administration