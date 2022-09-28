Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a so-called senior PKK/YPG terrorist sought with a red notice under the country's Interior Ministry wanted list.

PKK terrorist Sabah Ogur was neutralised in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in Syria's Aleppo, where the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) pinpointed her location as part of special efforts against senior terrorists, who had a role in forest fires and urban attacks, security sources said on Wednesday.

MIT determined that Ogur took part in various terror acts in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq and was also the leader of a PKK-affiliate the Children of the Fire splinter cell, which is responsible for starting scores of forest fires in Türkiye in the last few years.

The announcement comes a day after a PKK terror attack on police housing units in Türkiye's Mersin. A police officer was killed and another injured in the terror attack.

The terrorists detonated explosives hidden in their backpacks after realising their mission to bomb the housing units was a failure.

Children of Fire splinter cell is a structure that is concealed even within the organisation itself and was led by PKK terrorist Sabah Ogur, security sources speaking on condition of anonymity told TRT World.

