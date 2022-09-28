WORLD
Two Ugandan army helicopters crash in eastern DRC, several killed
Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 28, 2022

At least 22 people have been killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The [Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," an army spokesperson said on Wednesday without providing further detail.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in DRC's mineral-rich east over the past decade, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

SOURCE:Reuters
