WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran launches deadly attacks on Kurdish region of northern Iraq
The headquarters of three ethnic parties of Iranian Kurds have been hit in northern Iraq as Iran's Revolutionary Guard accuses the groups of smuggling weapons into Iran.
Iran launches deadly attacks on Kurdish region of northern Iraq
At least seven people have reportedly died in attacks. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 28, 2022

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched attacks on the Kurdish region of northern Iraq targeting armed rebel groups, Iranian state media have reported.

The headquarters of the Komala Party, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (IKDP) and the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) were hit with missiles and drones, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency confirmed the attacks.

Seven people were killed and 28 wounded in the attacks, Kurdish Regional Government's health ministry in Erbil said in a statement.

"Four were killed and 14 wounded" in the Koysinjaq region, and "three were killed and 14 wounded" in Sherawa, it said, adding "there are civilians among the victims".

Abdullah Mohtadi, secretary general of the Komala Party, said on his social media account that their headquarters in Sulaymaniyah were attacked by Iranian army drones.

Meanwhile, Hussein Yazdanpanah, the head of PAK, told reporters that their headquarters in Koysanca district in Erbil and Kirkuk's Altinkopru district came under attack.

READ MORE: Iran's Raisi: US 'trampled upon' nuclear accord with world powers

RECOMMENDED

Smuggling of weapons?

The Revolutionary Guard said it carried out an artillery attack last week in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

In a statement, the IRGC said its ground forces targeted the positions of Komala Party, accusing it of smuggling weapons into Iran.

The attacks come amid nationwide protests in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody last week, who was arrested for not wearing the hijab 'properly'.

Mahsa Amini belonged to a section of Iran with a large Kurdish population where protests have grown louder over the past week.

READ MORE:Iranian forces, protesters clash in several cities over Amini's death

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X