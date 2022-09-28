It was July 22. Clear skies. No gale. The sun was out.

Following a week of snowfall on K2 — the world’s second-highest mountain, which soars 8,611 metres above sea level on the border between China and Pakistan — and with winds reaching speeds of 80 kilometres per hour that could easily blow people away, meteorological companies had forecast a three-day weather window ideal for climbing.

In the wee hours of July 18, most of the teams at the K2 base camp had begun ascending the mountain along the Abruzzi Spur route so they could reach the top and descend in good weather.

Naila Kiani, a Dubai-based banker who had quit her job to join the K2 summer expedition, said her three-member team set off from the base camp the same day, but delayed their summit push from Camp 3 to wait out the rush.

On July 22, over a hundred climbers — mostly Nepali Sherpas and high-altitude Pakistani porters assisting their foreign clients — were snailing up just below a looming serac notorious for shedding ice upon near-90-degree slopes.

At 11 pm local time, Kiani’s team set off from the 7,200-metre-high camp towards the ‘death zone’ — a point at an altitude above 8,000 metres where the human body shuts down in thin air. Staying there for more than 20 hours is almost always fatal; hence, speed is key.

But it took Kiani an extra three hours waiting behind a line of climbers to cross difficult sections of the mountain to reach the top. The way back to the base camp was equally dangerous: amid the rush of climbers who had queued up, her team, like all others, had to descend from the death zone in time in order for their bottled oxygen and food and water to last. But people were getting sick and moving slowly.

Then the rockfall began. Stones as large as half a metre tumbled down as so many hands and feet landed on the sloped terrain, dislodging some rocks. This could lead to fatal falls.

“We constantly had to look up for rockfall when we should be looking down on where to place our steps on rock and ice,” she says.

The scenes were reminiscent of the 2019 spring expedition on Mount Everest, when 11 climbers lost their lives mostly due to overcrowding on deadly altitudes. Nepalese Nirmal Purja, a five-time Guinness World Record-holder in the world of high-altitude mountaineering and co-founder Elite Exped — and the person who took the iconic photograph of Everest's ‘traffic jam’ — posted the following on his Facebook page after summiting K2 with his 33-member team:

“This year around 300 people were on the Abruzzi Spur and I’m telling you - it was very dangerous, and anxiously worrying,” he wrote. “It was a challenge guiding the team safely on this mountain. Every other 2 minutes, there was rock fall [sic] and some of them were HUGE! Some climbers unfortunately lost their life [sic] to it.”

He announced that he is planning to open a different route on K2 next year to avoid the queues and rockfalls.

Thankfully, despite overcrowding, there were only six fatalities this summer on the Pakistani side of the Karakoram range.

Pakistan’s record-breaking season

Pakistan experienced a phenomenal season in high-altitude mountain tourism — a season that typically culminates by the end of August. Throughout the summer, electronic visa applications were pouring into the office of the tourism department of Gilgit Baltistan. Sajid Hussain, the office’s deputy director, says he approved more than 1,900 visa applications and issued over 550 permits to international climbers for the five 8,000-metre mountains in Pakistan. He compares these figures to those of 2014, when a mere 800 foreign tourists arrived in the region. Hussain claims that this season’s foreign exchange earnings were 450 percent higher compared to the previous year, helping the economy at a time when forex reserves are critically low.