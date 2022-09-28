WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belgium anti-terror raids turn deadly
The operation, which was launched against a suspected extreme-right group, raided a dozen addresses around the northern city of Antwerp.
Belgium anti-terror raids turn deadly
In a statement, prosecutors said "many weapons and ammunition" were seized in the raids. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
September 28, 2022

One person has died in a shootout with Belgian police during raids on a suspected extreme-right group, prosecutors have said.

The operation, targeting a dozen addresses around the northern city of Antwerp, was launched to counter "the preparation of a terrorist attack".

In a statement prosecutors said "many weapons and ammunition" were seized in the raids. Some of the weapons were legally registered, they said on Wednesday.

During one raid, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between law enforcement and one of several people inside a building. This person died."

RECOMMENDED

The statement gave no further details about the shootout or the targeted group.

Last weekend, four Dutch suspects were arrested over what prosecutors described as a plan to kidnap Belgium's justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne.

It was not known if that incident was linked to Wednesday's raids on addresses in Antwerp and its suburbs, the nearby village of Kasterlee and the city of Ghent.

READ MORE: Far-right group members arrested in Germany over plot to kidnap minister

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'