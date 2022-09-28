Iran's police have warned they will confront "with all their might" women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, despite growing calls for restraint.

"Today, the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some rioters seek to disrupt the order, security and comfort of the nation using any pretext," the police command said on Wednesday, quoted by Fars news agency.

"Police officers will oppose with all their might the conspiracies of counter-revolutionaries and hostile elements, and deal firmly with those who disrupt public order and security anywhere in the country."

The statement came only hours after the UN said its secretary general, Antonio Guterres, had called on Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi not to use "disproportionate force" against protesters.

In a meeting during last week's UN General Assembly, Guterres "stressed to President Raisi the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," the UN chief's spokesperson said.

"We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests," the spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Dozens of people have been killed since demonstrations erupted after the 22-year-old woman died following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly breaching Iran's rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Widespread protests took place for a 12th straight night on Tuesday, according to opposition media based outside Iran, despite internet restrictions designed to impede gatherings and prevent images of the crackdown from getting out.

Women have burned their scarves and symbolically cut their hair in protest at Amini's death and the strict dress code, in solidarity rallies in many cities across the world.

'Blow to the head'

Fars news agency said on Tuesday that "around 60" people had been killed since Amini's death on September 16, up from the official toll of 41 authorities reported on Saturday.

But the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said the crackdown has killed at least 76 people.

Officials said Monday they had made more than 1,200 arrests, including activists, lawyers and journalists.