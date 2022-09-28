WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army carries out deadly raid in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have raided the Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a home, with explosions heard and smoke seen from a cordoned area.
Israeli army carries out deadly raid in occupied West Bank
Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians. / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
September 28, 2022

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams found three bodies, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that nine people were injured.

The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.

RECOMMENDED

Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X