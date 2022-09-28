A search team has retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak.

"The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Ghimire said that the body was brought to the peak's base camp and will later be flown to Kathmandu.

Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

Morrison led the search operations and had left Wednesday morning on a helicopter to resume efforts to locate her.

Nelson, 49, is described by her sponsor, The North Face, as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation".

A decade ago, she became the first woman to summit both the highest mountain in the world, Everest, and the adjacent Lhotse peak within the span of 24 hours.

In 2018, she returned to Lhotse and made the first ski descent of the mountain, which earned her the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.

In an Instagram post last week, Nelson said her latest climb had been deeply challenging because of "incessant rain" and dangerous conditions.

"I haven't felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya," Nelson wrote in a post on Thursday.

"These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways."