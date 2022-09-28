Indian authorities have declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years.

This comes after the authorities detained scores of members of the Muslim organisation on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities.

The PFI has condemned the series of detentions and related raids as harassment and held street protests.

"This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the central government's witch-hunt targeting PFI and is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system," PFI said on Twitter after what it called "massive arrests".

Police in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh said they detained 57 persons linked to the PFI on Tuesday because of "violent acts conducted by them and their rising anti-national activities across the country".

Similar detentions were made in the northeastern state of Assam, its chief minister told reporters, days after he asked for a ban on the PFI.

Muslim marginalisation