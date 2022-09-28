Wednesday, September 28, 2022

EU proposes eighth batch of sanctions against Russia

The European Union executive has proposed an eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its offensive on Ukraine, including tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries.

The proposal will now go to the bloc's 27 member countries, which will need to overcome their differences to implement the new sanctions on top of seven sets of punitive measures imposed on Russia since its forces swept into Ukraine on February 24.

That may take time despite the EU being spurred into action by Russia's military mobilisation last week, nuclear threats and steps to annex a swathe of Ukraine, after the former Soviet republic that aspires to join the EU.

Russia probing damage to Nord Stream pipelines as 'international terrorism'

Russia's FSB security service is investigating the damage sustained by the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea as "international terrorism", the Interfax news agency cited the general prosecutor's office as saying.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have said attacks caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines, at the centre of an energy standoff, to pour into the sea. The countries have not said who they suspect of carrying out the attacks.

US announces $1.1B in new arms aid for Ukraine

The United States announced a new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion for reinforcing Kiev's forces over the medium and long term.

The package of orders for US military suppliers includes Himars missile systems and ammunition, systems to counter drones, radars and armoured vehicles, according to a Defense Department statement.

The package "represents a multi-year investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine's Armed Forces" as they continue to battle the Russian army, the Pentagon said.

Russia's Putin to communicate with heads of Ukraine's breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will communicate with the heads of Ukraine's breakaway regions, the Kremlin spokesman said.

However Putin does not plan to address the nation on results of the referendums, said Dmitry Peskov at a press briefing in Moscow.

Russian state media announced that 98 percent of voters chose to join Russia following referendums in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy works the phone to rally support against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to rally international support for his country against Russia in a series of calls with foreign leaders as Moscow looked poised to annex a swath of Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy spoke to the leaders of countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and Türkiye to press demands for more military aid and tougher sanctions on Moscow after what Kiev and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums in four Russia-controlled provinces on Ukraine.

The United States said it was working with allies and partners to impose severe economic costs on Moscow, and the European Union's executive proposed new sanctions.

Pro-Kremlin leaders of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Kherson ask Putin to annex regions

Pro-Moscow leaders of Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions have called on President Vladimir Putin to formally annex the territories into Russia, claiming residents had backed the move in a referendum.

The Kremlin-backed leader of the breakaway Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, made the appeal to Putin on Wednesday, claiming residents there had been under attack for eight years by Ukraine's army.

His announcement was quickly followed by a similar appeal from Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-backed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which was captured by Russia after the start of Moscow's military campaign on February 24.

Kremlin says ‘absurd’ to accuse Russia of Nord Stream gas leaks

The Kremlin has said it is "stupid and absurd" to conclude that Russia was behind gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines to Europe, deemed to be a "deliberate act" by the EU.

"It's quite predictable and also predictably stupid to give voice to these kinds of narratives — predictably stupid and absurd," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday after Ukraine said the leaks were a "terrorist attack" by Moscow.

Kremlin: Offensive to continue at least until all Donetsk region comes under control

The Kremlin has said its "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue until Russia takes full control of east Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military campaign in Ukraine would continue "at a minimum" until the "liberation" of the "Donetsk People's Republic", referring to the region's Russian-backed administration.

New Russian recruits train in Crimea and near Ukrainian border

Moscow has said training for newly mobilised reservists has started across Russia, in places including the Rostov region on the Ukrainian border and the Crimean peninsula seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The Defence Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday that training had also begun in the Kaliningrad exclave, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

In Rostov, where Russian forces massed before attacking Ukraine on February 24, the ministry said all personnel had already been "provided with the necessary clothing, received weapons and started firing training".

One or two weeks before Nord Stream leaks can be inspected: Denmark

It could take up to two weeks before the unexplained gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea can be inspected, the Danish defence minister has said.

Due to the pressure inside the pipes and the amount of gas leaking "the reality is that it can easily take one or two weeks for the area to calm down enough to actually see what has happened," Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO's secretary general in Brussels.

"It is a very large blast that has taken place, therefore it will take time before we can get down there," the minister said.

Russian strikes cut power in much of Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Russia fired a salvo of missiles at Ukraine's second city Kharkiv overnight, officials said on Wednesday, hitting a railway yard and knocking out power to more than 18,000 households.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday Russian forces had fired S-300 missiles, an anti-aircraft weapon now often re-purposed to hit civilian targets in Ukrainian cities.