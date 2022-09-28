President Joe Biden has kept the nation's cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the 2023 budget year, despite pressure from advocates to raise it even higher to meet the need after falling far short of that target this year.

The 125,000 target "is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Biden stated on Tuesday in his presidential determination.

Historically, the average has been 95,000 under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Biden earmarked 5,000 more slots for people from Europe and Central Asia for the 2023 budget year, making room to accommodate those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The largest number of slots — 40,000 — was set aside for refugees from Africa, followed by 35,000 from South Asia and 15,000 each from East Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the US Refugee Admissions Program.

The more than four-decade-old programme suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.