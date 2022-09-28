Cuba's electrical grid has collapsed, leaving the entire country without power shortly after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the western end of the island with violent winds and flooding.

Lazaro Guerra, technical director of the Electric Union of Cuba, said late on Tuesday that a failure in the national electric system, in part associated with the storm, had affected infrastructure, state-run media reported.

Guerra said the union would work through the night and early Wednesday to restore power.

Ian pummeled Cuba's western regions for more than five hours early on Tuesday morning, before moving out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

In the western city of Pinar del Rio, the AFP news agency footage showed downed power lines, flooded streets and a scattering of damaged rooftops.

"Desolation and destruction. These are terrifying hours. Nothing is left here," a 70-year-old resident of the city was quoted as saying in a social media post by his journalist son, Lazaro Manuel Alonso.

