US admits to killing 12 civilians last year, all in Afghanistan
Department of Defense "assesses that there were approximately 12 civilians killed and approximately five civilians injured during 2021 as a result of US military operations," Pentagon says.
US has already acknowledged its responsibility for the deaths of 10 members of an Afghan family, including seven children in 2021. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 28, 2022

The US military has killed 12 civilians in 2021, all in Afghanistan, according to a Pentagon report.

The Department of Defense "assesses that there were approximately 12 civilians killed and approximately five civilians injured during 2021 as a result of US military operations," said the report released on Tuesday, which Congress has required to be produced annually since 2018, and part of which is classified.

All of the civilian deaths occurred in Afghanistan, according to the public part of the report.

The Pentagon has already acknowledged its responsibility for the deaths of 10 members of the same family, including seven children, during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August 2021.

The public document specifies that a civilian was killed in a US strike on January 8 in Herat, and another on August 11 in Kandahar.

Two civilians were also wounded on January 18 in Kandahar.

Civilian casualties in Syria

In addition, the US military admitted having wounded three civilians on January 1 in a strike in Qunyo Barrow, Somalia.

The Pentagon also reassessed its counts from the years 2018 to 2020, recognising 10 more dead and 18 wounded, all in Syria.

NGOs regularly publish much higher assessments of deaths and injuries from US strikes in conflict zones.

The organisation Airwars, which lists the civilian victims of air strikes around the world, estimated in its annual report published in May that between 15 and 27 civilians had been killed in US operations in Syria alone.

In January 2022, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged the military to do more to avoid civilian casualties in air strikes, after several deadly blunders that tarnished the reputation of the military.

Protecting civilians is a "strategic and moral imperative," Austin noted in a memo to the military chain of command.

SOURCE:AFP
