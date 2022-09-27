Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the king.

The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman published on Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed previously served as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister.

He is being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was deputy defence minister.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

