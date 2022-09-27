TÜRKİYE
Türkiye summons German envoy over politician's remarks against Erdogan
Türkiye strongly condemns German politician's insult on President Erdogan and summons ambassador to Ankara to Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara says such statements are "unacceptable". / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 27, 2022

Türkiye has summoned Germany's ambassador to Ankara and condemned a senior German official's insult against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Wolfgang Kubicki, the vice-speaker of the German Federal Parliament, on our President (Erdogan) in a speech during the Lower Saxony state election campaign," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on in a statement on Tuesday.

Emphasising that Kubicki's statements are "unacceptable," Ankara stressed that Kubicki "is not suitable for the position of vice-speaker of the parliament."

"He is completely devoid of political morality and responsibility," Bilgic said while adding that such "indecent statements essentially give an idea of Kubicki's political and moral level, and reveal his vulgarity."

Bilgic also noted that Germany's Ambassador to Ankara, Jurgen Schulz, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and a "strong" protest by Ankara was delivered. 

