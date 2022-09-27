Iranian riot police and security forces have clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities amid continuing protests against the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

State television reported on Tuesday police clashed with what it called "rioters" in some cities and fired tear gas to disperse them.

Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by authorities, videos posted on Twitter showed demonstrators calling for the fall of the clerical establishment while clashing with security forces in Tehran, Tabriz, Karaj, Qom, Yazd and many other Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities have restricted Internet access in several provinces, according to Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks on Twitter and sources in Iran.

Growing support

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Iran's rulers to "fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association".

In a statement, Ravina Shamdasani said that reports indicated "hundreds have also been arrested, including human rights defenders, lawyers, civil society activists and at least 18 journalists".

"Thousands have joined anti-government demonstrations throughout the country over the past 11 days. Security forces have responded at times with live ammunition," the statement said.