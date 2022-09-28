“Has not the country become independent? Be sure, though, that they will direct our affairs from afar. This is because they have left behind them people who think as they do.”

― Tayeb Salih, Season of Migration to the North

If Orientalism was a way for the West to imagine the East in creating a discourse that allowed a certain identity to be created and re-created, then what can we observe about the evolution of the literary world in this ‘post-colonial’ era within the mind of the modern ‘native’?

On the one hand there are serious writers, journalists and commentators who have challenged the old European world characterisation of the East (i.e., Amitav Ghosh, Teju Cole, Rohinton Mistry, Susan Abulhawa, Abdulrazak Gurnah) but on the other hand, we have writers who offer a different yet familiar view of the East. Presented as ‘insiders’, they tell stories to expose the dire reality of a desperate society.

Often the protagonist is a young woman or girl, who needs to be saved, not just from her own oppressive surroundings (usually her father or male relatives), but from all of society itself. Her dream and ambition is nothing more complicated than to be simply ‘free’, to escape her forsaken and doomed existence. This plot is not new or original and can be found in many old orientalist works with the only difference being that we’ve swapped the brave white protagonist for a darker one.

In works such as Monkey’s Paw (1902) by W.W. Jacobs, Kim by Rudyard Kipling (1901), Heart of Darkness (1899) by Joseph Conrad and A Passage to India (1925) E.M. Forster, we see the white explorer enter the lands of the East, only to want to escape after realising there is nothing but misery and death. The land and its people are cursed, the native is violent and deviant, and the woman, usually hidden or reserved, is nothing more than a shadow that comes and goes.

If we briefly overlook the direct military interventionism of Global North in the Global South since the so-called ‘end’ of the colonial period for a moment, we can analyse the ways in which European dominance over the ‘orient’ has remained undeterred.

In our postmodern ‘postcolonial’ world, the plot of many stories remains pretty much the same. When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, we were told women took off their burqas in celebration, "freedom" finally. This equating of the hijab and veil with civil rights and religiously sanctioned violence (Jabbra, 240) continues to be employed as a tool for Western interventionism backed by swaths of literature. In 2003 the Americans invaded another Muslim state, this time Iraq. Again, women were at the forefront of what Zillah Eisenstein calls “imperial feminism”.