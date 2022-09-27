Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine won’t negotiate with Russia after referenda

Kiev will not be able to negotiate with Russia after Moscow held annexation “referendums” in four occupied Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the United Nations General Assembly.

"Russia’s recognition of the pseudo referendums as ‘normal’, implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario, and yet another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory means that there is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president,” he said in a video message.

Zelenskyy pledged that Kiev will act to defend Ukrainians in all occupied areas, saying that the referenda are “not even imitations of a referendum.”

UN calls Russia’s referendums to annex Ukrainian territories ‘illegal’

The UN’s political chief has said that Russian-backed referendums in Ukraine’s occupied territories are “not a genuine expression of popular will” or “legal” under international law.

Unilateral actions aimed to provide a veneer of legitimacy to the attempted acquisition by force by one State of another State’s territory while claiming to represent the will of the people, cannot be regarded as legal under international law,” Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council.

She said the UN remains fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and demanded that Russia, under international law, respect the laws of Ukraine in its occupied territories.

China urges respect for ‘territorial integrity’ after Russia’s referenda

China has told the United Nations Security Council that “territorial integrity” should be respected after Moscow held controversial annexation referendums in Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine.

“Our position and proposition on how to view and handle the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear: That is, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected,” said ambassador Zhang Jun, whose government in Beijing is sometimes seen by the West as being too accommodating with Russia.

Sham referenda held by Russia have no legitimacy: NATO

Referendums in four regions of Ukraine on whether to join Russia have no legitimacy, the NATO chief reiterated, as voting is set to draw to a close.

"Just spoke with President Zelenskyy & made clear that NATO Allies are unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty & right to self-defence. The sham referenda held by Russia have no legitimacy & are a blatant violation of international law. These lands are Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

Moscow's proxies in Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia

Moscow-appointed officials in Russia-controlled regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kiev and the West denounced as a sham.

Hastily arranged votes had taken place in four areas - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - that make up about 15 percent of Ukrainian territory.

Luhansk authorities said 98.5 percent of people there had voted to join Russia, based on 69 percent of ballots counted.

Ukraine will not be swayed by Russian nuclear threats, annexation votes: Kiev

Ukraine will not be swayed by any nuclear threats from Moscow or annexation votes held on its territory and will press ahead with its plan to wrest back all its occupied land from Russia, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

The official, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview that Kiev wanted the world's nuclear powers to warn Russia that any use of strategic or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be met with concrete action - and not just a UN Security Council resolution.

Blasts recorded before Russia-Europe pipeline leaks

Explosions were recorded before mysterious leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe, seismologists said, raising suspicions of sabotage amid tensions over Moscow's offensive on Ukraine.

Photos taken by the Danish military showed large masses of bubbles on the surface of the water emanating from the three leaks in Sweden and Denmark's economic zones north of Poland, from 200 to 1,000 metres (656 feet to 0.62 miles) in diameter.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that while the details of what happened were not yet known, "we see clearly that it's an act of sabotage, one that probably marks the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine".

No change to US nuclear posture due to Russia threats, Pentagon says

Despite Russian threats to Ukraine and NATO about the use of nuclear weapons, the Pentagon has not seen any changes that would lead it to alter the posture of American nuclear forces, a spokesman said.

"We obviously take these threats seriously. But at this stage, we've not seen anything that would cause us to adjust our own nuclear posture at this time," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Pressed on whether there had been any new Russian movements of its nuclear forces, Ryder declined to elaborate beyond saying the United States did not "have any reason to adjust our posture at this stage."

Number of Russians entering EU jumps

The number of Russians entering the European Union has jumped following a partial mobilisation ordered by Moscow, and illegal crossings are likely to increase if Russia closes its border for potential conscripts, EU border agency Frontex said.

Following setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on September 21, a move that sent thousands of Russians rushing to cross borders into neighbouring countries.

"Over the past week, nearly 66,000 Russian citizens entered the EU, more than 30 percent compared to the preceding week. Most of them arrived in Finland and Estonia," Frontex said in a statement, referring to the week from Sept 19 to Sept 25.

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

Georgia and Kazakhstan said that tens of thousands of Russians had flooded into their countries from neighbouring Russia since the announcement of partial mobilisation to fight in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week announced the call-up of thousands of reservists, sparking a rush among Russian men for the borders.

Blinken says West will 'never recognise' pro-Russia annexation votes in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that the West will never recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, which he called part of a "diabolical scheme" by Moscow.

"We and many other countries have already been crystal clear. We will not -- indeed, we will never - recognise the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia," Blinken told reporters as Kremlin proxies started to claim victory.

Blinken repeated President Joe Biden's threat that the United States "will impose additional swift and severe costs on Russia" for going ahead with the referendums.

UN deplores 'dire' rights situation, extrajudicial killings in Ukraine

The United Nations human rights office has said Russia's assault on Ukraine has caused a dire human rights situation and led to a wide range of rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and torture, that could amount to "war crimes".

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report that it was particularly concerned about torture and ill treatment of detainees by Russian forces and affiliated armed groups, but said there had been rights violations by both sides.

Kiev and Moscow did not immediately comment on the report, carried out between February 1 and July 31 and based on work of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The OHCHR said it was continuing to document and verify allegations of unlawful killings of hundreds of civilians in the Kiev, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. It said it had also documented at least six killings of civilians perceived as traitors for alleged collaboration with Russia in occupied areas.

UN 'deeply disturbed' at thousands arrested in Russia protests

The UN has voiced alarm at credible reports of nearly 2,400 arrests in less than a week of protests in Russia against the draft ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

"We are deeply disturbed by the large number of people who have reportedly been arrested," United Nations rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.