Tesla CEO Elon Musk has won a reprieve from questioning by Twitter lawyers, according to several press reports.

The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for $44 billion on Monday.

Instead, Musk's questioning was postponed to a future date. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was also scheduled to face Musk lawyers on Monday, likewise postponed his deposition, according to a person who was briefed on the matter.

The Musk postponement was reported by Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, all of which attributed the information to anonymous sources.

News of the postponements fueled a brief rally in Twitter shares, which jumped 5.4 percent to $43.03, apparently on hopes of a settlement in the case. That enthusiasm waned later in the day.

Twitter shares closed on Monday at $41.58, eight cents higher than they opened.

