Türkiye has lodged a protest with the US and Greece over unlawful deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands with non-military status.

Turkish army drones have recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and measures to be taken to prevent use of its weapons there.

READ MORE:Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands