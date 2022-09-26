TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands
Türkiye summons the Greek ambassador to Ankara and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands
In a separate protest note to the US, Türkiye urges respect for status of Eastern Aegean islands. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 26, 2022

Türkiye has lodged a protest with the US and Greece over unlawful deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands with non-military status.

Turkish army drones have recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and measures to be taken to prevent use of its weapons there.

READ MORE:Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands

RECOMMENDED

Greek ships

Turkish drone footages, released on Sunday, showed that landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands.

According to security sources, the Turkish drones performing flight mission over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam. 

The armoured vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) of Greece.

READ MORE:Explained: Greek militarisation of Eastern Aegean islands in 5 questions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention