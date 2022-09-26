The Kremlin has said that no decisions had been taken on closing Russia's borders, amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of border closures in a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday: "I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this."

Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, saying mistakes were being corrected by regional governors and the ministry of defence.

Peskov said: "There have been cases when the decree is violated ... These cases of non-compliance with the required criteria are being eliminated."

Russian media have reported a string of cases of elderly or medically exempt men being called up for service in Ukraine. Regional governors in Dagestan and Buryatia, two regions that have seen aggressive mobilisations, have said that mistakes were made in the initial rollout.

The comments come amid rising fears of a border closure, with Russia's frontiers seeing an unprecedented outflow of military-aged men since the partial mobilisation was declared last week.

Exodus