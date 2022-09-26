Authorities in a northern Iran province have arrested 450 people during more than 10 days of protests following a young woman's death in morality police's custody, state media has reported.

"During the troubles of the past days, 450 rioters have been arrested in Mazandaran," the northern province's chief prosecutor, Mohammad Karimi, was quoted as saying by official news agency IRNA on Monday.

They "have attacked government buildings and damaged public property in several parts of Mazandaran", he added.

Local media reported that protesters were shouting anti-regime slogans, and Karimi said they were led by "foreign anti-revolutionary agents".

More than 1,200 demonstrators, reformist activists and journalists have been arrested during the mostly night-time demonstrations across the country since unrest first broke out after Mahsa Amini's death was announced on September 16.

Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jhina, was detained three days before that in Tehran for allegedly breaching rules mandating hijab headscarves and modest dress.

On Saturday, authorities in the neighbouring Gilan province announced the arrest of 739 people, including 60 women.

The Fars news agency on Sunday reported the arrest of 88 protesters in the southern province of Hormozgan, quoting a local official.

Fars also reported arrests in Zanjan, a city in the northwest, Karaj, west of Tehran, and in Kerman in the southeast.

At least 41 people have died since the unrest began, mostly protesters but including members of the Iran's security forces, according to an official toll.

