WORLD
3 MIN READ
Man opens fire at Russian mobilisation centre, recruiter wounded
Critics have accused authorities of focusing mobilisation efforts in remote parts of Russia — like Siberia and the North Caucasus — to avoid sparking opposition in major urban centres and especially Moscow.
Man opens fire at Russian mobilisation centre, recruiter wounded
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation of reservists as Moscow's forces face setbacks in the seven-month conflict in Ukraine. / Reuters
By Eren Doguoglu
September 26, 2022

A man has opened fire and wounded a recruitment officer at an enlistment centre in Siberia, the local governor has said, as tensions mount over Russia's military mobilisation for the conflict in Ukraine.

The incident occurred on Monday in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Irkutsk, a vast and thinly populated region of southeastern Siberia.

"In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office," Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said in a message on Telegram.

Kobzev said a military commissar had been wounded in the shooting and was in critical condition.

The shooter was immediately arrested, he said, and "will definitely be punished!"

"I am ashamed that this is happening at a time when, on the contrary, we should be united. We must not fight with each but against real threats," Kobzev said.

"I have given instructions to strengthen security measures. I ask everyone to remain calm," he said.

READ MORE:Russia's Lavrov accuses West of 'grotesque Russophobia' in fiery UN speech

RECOMMENDED

Partial mobilisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists on Wednesday as Moscow's forces face setbacks in the seven-month conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement sparked panic and demonstrations, with hundreds detained across the country.

Critics have accused authorities of focusing mobilisation efforts in remote parts of the country like Siberia and the North Caucasus, to avoid sparking opposition in major urban centres and especially Moscow.

Meanwhile, the first batches of Russian troops mobilised by Moscow have begun to arrive at military bases, the British military said on Monday.

In an online intelligence briefing, the British Defence Ministry said “many tens of thousands” had been called up. However, the Russians face challenges ahead.

“Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments,” the British said.

Under normal circumstances, two battalions deploy while a third remains behind to train. But in the Ukraine conflict, even the third battalion is deploying, weakening that training, the British said.

READ MORE: Biden vows 'severe' costs if Russia annexes Ukraine regions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention