Six Pakistan servicemen have been killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Pakistan, the military has said, the second deadly chopper incident in just over a month.

"A helicopter on a flying mission crashed late last night. Six personnel — including two army majors (both pilots) embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in the crash," the military said in a statement on Monday.

The helicopter went down near Khost, a small town in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

No further details were given about the cause of the crash or type of aircraft. The area where the helicopter came down has not been hit by recent flooding.

Local authorities said an investigation was underway.