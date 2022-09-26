WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani servicemen killed in second deadly chopper crash in over a month
The crash took place in the district of Hernai, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
Pakistani servicemen killed in second deadly chopper crash in over a month
All six military personnel who were on board, including both pilots, died in the crash.
By Meryem Demirhan
September 26, 2022

Six Pakistan servicemen have been killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Pakistan, the military has said, the second deadly chopper incident in just over a month.

"A helicopter on a flying mission crashed late last night. Six personnel — including two army majors (both pilots) embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in the crash," the military said in a statement on Monday.

The helicopter went down near Khost, a small town in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

No further details were given about the cause of the crash or type of aircraft. The area where the helicopter came down has not been hit by recent flooding.

Local authorities said an investigation was underway.

RECOMMENDED

In early August, six Pakistan servicemen including one of the army's top commanders — Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad — were killed when their helicopter crashed during flood relief operations in Balochistan.

Fierce monsoon rains have caused devastating flooding in Pakistan this year — particularly in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. More than 1,600 people have died, 323 in Balochistan.

READ MORE:Army general, others killed in Pakistan helicopter crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention