South Korea and the United States have begun their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years, in the backdrop of a ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang.

"This exercise was prepared to demonstrate the strong will of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to North Korean provocations," the South's navy said in a statement on Monday.

The four-day exercise on South Korea's east coast will involve more than 20 vessels and an assortment of aircraft, which will conduct drills on anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations, tactical manoeuvres and other maritime operations, it added.

"Through this exercise, we will further improve the ability to conduct joint operations between the naval forces of the two countries," Kwak Kwang-sub, a senior South Korean naval officer, said in the statement.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military exercises with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.

The drills come a day after nuclear-armed Pyongyang conducted another ballistic missile launch, the latest in its record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

