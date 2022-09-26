Iranians defied a warning from the judiciary and took to the streets for a 10th consecutive night on Sunday to protest the death of young woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Echoing an earlier warning by President Ebrahim Raisi, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on Sunday "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

At least 41 people have died since the unrest began, mostly protesters but including members of the Iranian security forces, according to an official toll. Other sources say the real figure is higher.

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) on Sunday evening said the death toll was at least 57, but noted that ongoing internet blackouts made it increasingly difficult to confirm fatalities in a context where the women-led protests have spread to scores of cities.

Hundreds of demonstrators, reformist activists and journalists have been arrested during the mostly night-time demonstrations since unrest first broke out after Amini's death was announced on September 16.

Amini was detained three days before that for allegedly breaching rules mandating tightly fitted hijab head coverings and which ban, among other things, ripped jeans and brightly coloured clothes.

Witnesses told AFP news agency that protests were continuing in several locations. Video footage showed demonstrations in Tabriz and Shiraz, among other places, with women removing their headscarves and protesters shouting against the authorities.

Global support