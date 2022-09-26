The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar as traders grow increasingly fearful of a deep UK recession after new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled a controversial tax-cutting mini-budget.

Sterling dropped to as low as $1.0350 in early Asian trade on Monday, according to Bloomberg data, with some commentators warning it could sink to parity with the greenback.

Investors began dumping the pound on Friday after Kwarteng, who was put in place by Liz Truss after she became prime minister earlier this month, set out plans to slash taxes in a bid to kickstart the ailing British economy.

And the selling continued on Monday after he said he intended to unveil further reductions, despite his budget causing ructions on London's markets, with the FTSE 100 losing around two percent.

"You've got to buy the dollar as a risk off-trade. There is nowhere else to go," said Rabobank strategist Michael Every in Singapore.

"The BOE are going to have to step in today, surely, at which point everyone's going to end up with massively higher mortgage rates to try and stabilise sterling."

READ MORE:EU nations earmark almost half a trillion dollar to deal with energy crisis

Oil and gold steady after drop