Al Shabab suicide bomber targets Somalian military
A suicide bomber disguised as a regular soldier attacked a military base, killing at least one solider and leaving many injured.
A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu told Reuters they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 25, 2022

At least one soldier has been killed and six others injured in Somalia when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia's Al Qaeda-allied group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombing on Sunday.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the military base said.

"We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point," he said.

Al Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

SOURCE:Reuters
