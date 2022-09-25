WORLD
2 MIN READ
French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris
Officers in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy
French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris
People face riot police as they take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris, on September 25, 2022. / AFP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
September 25, 2022

French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Tehran's embassy. 

The protesters had gathered for the second day running to express outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police last week — and to show solidarity with the protests that have erupted in Iran.

The protest had began peacefully at Trocadero Square. 

But police in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy a short distance away. They fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The use of tear gas angered activists already upset by President Emmanuel Macron's talks and public handshake with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.

READ MORE: Iran's Raisi calls for 'decisive action' against anti-government protests

RECOMMENDED

London demo

Similarly tense scenes took place in London, where images posted on social media showed protesters seeking to break through police security barriers outside the Iranian embassy there.

"Further police resources were brought in to support those on the ground after protesters attempted to breach police lines and had thrown missiles at officers," London police said in a statement.

Police made five arrests were made and several officers received minor injuries, it added.

READ MORE: US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran as protesters rally

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention