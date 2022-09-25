Turkish army drones have recorded the Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the Aegean islands with non-military status in violation of international law.

Video footage reported on Sunday showed that the landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos) on September 18 and September 21.

According to security sources, the Turkish Armed Forces drones performing flight missions over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, the islands with non-military status.

The armoured vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) of Greece.

‘Unacceptable’