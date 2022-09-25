Alleged Rwandan genocide financier Felicien Kabuga, one of the last key suspects in the 1994 ethnic slaughter that devastated the small central African nation, is set to go on trial in The Hague.

Kabuga's trial will open at 0800GMT on Thursday before a UN tribunal, where he has been charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the massacres 28 years ago of some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Prosecutors and the defence are expected to make their opening statements on Thursday and Friday, with evidence in the case to start the following Wednesday.

Kabuga's lawyers entered a not guilty plea to the charges at a first appearance in 2020.

Once one of Rwanda's richest men, prosecutors say Kabuga allegedly helped set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to "kill Tutsi cockroaches" and funded militia groups in 1994.

More than 50 witnesses are expected to appear for the prosecution, which said they needed about 40 hours to wrap up their case.

Calls for a swift trial

An ally of Rwanda's then-ruling party, Kabuga allegedly helped create the Interahamwe Hutu militia group and the Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM), whose broadcasts incited people to murder.