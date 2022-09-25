Sunday, September 25, 2022

British PM tells allies to stand firm on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said allies should stand firm on Ukraine and ignore Russian President Vladimir Putin's "sabre-rattling".

"Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians," she told CNN in an interview broadcast.

Truss, who met US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron on her first foreign trip as prime minister to New York last week, called on like-minded governments to be firm against "autocratic regimes".

Serbian minister defends Russia deal

Serbia's foreign minister sought to play down the importance of an agreement with Russia after the Balkan state that is seeking European Union membership faced harsh criticism from the pro-EU opposition at home and some EU politicians.

Nikola Selakovic said at a news conference Sunday that the agreement signed on Friday is a “technical” one and relates to bilateral ties, but not security issues. “The government could have rejected such a plan but there is nothing contentious in it,” he added. “It is being criticised by those who haven’t seen it.”

Ukraine's Odessa again attacked by Iranian drones

Ukraine has said that the southern port city of Odessa was attacked by Iranian-made drones overnight, two days after a Russian attack with such a weapon killed two civilians.

"The enemy hit the administrative building in the city centre three times," the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South said in a Facebook message. "One drone was shot down by (Ukrainian) air defence forces. No casualties (were) recorded," it said.

"These were Iranian drones," a Ukrainian South Command spokeswoman, Natalya Gumenyuk, later said.

Kiev said later it decided to reduce Iran's diplomatic presence in Ukraine over its supply of drones to Russia.

Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia

The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said.

Russia, meanwhile, has pressed on with its call-up of hundreds of thousands of men to throw into the seven-month conflict, seeking to reverse its recent losses.