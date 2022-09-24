Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian driver in the occupied West Bank after what Palestinian officials say was a traffic accident.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Saturday identified the victim as Muhammad Ali Hussein Awad, from the West Bank town of Beit Ijza, near occupied Jerusalem.

"The Israeli police deliberately shot Awad, with the aim of killing him, after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a traffic accident," the ministry said.

It accused Israeli forces of killing a "defenceless Palestinian" who was not "posing any danger".

The driver's family confirmed he was dead and said they believed the 36-year-old father and teacher had likely lost control of his car.

The Israeli military claimed soldiers and police opened fire on a vehicle after the driver "attempted to run them over" during a patrol outside Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

READ MORE: Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Frequent use of lethal force

Israeli forces have faced criticism over their frequent use of lethal force in response to perceived threats.