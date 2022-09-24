Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has bitterly criticised Western nations over the Ukraine conflict, telling the United Nations that the United States and its allies are seeking to "destroy" his country.

"The official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented. Now the scope is grotesque," Lavrov said on Saturday in a fiery UN General Assembly speech.

"They are not shying away from declaring the intent to inflict not only military defeat on our country but also to destroy and fracture Russia."

After days of Western leaders denouncing Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Lavrov used Russia's turn at the General Assembly rostrum to hit back at pressure on Moscow led by Washington.

The United States, he said, was "trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard."

Invoking history ranging from the US war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War to a 19th-century US policy that essentially proclaimed American influence over the Western Hemisphere, Lavrov portrayed the US as a bully that tries to afford itself "the sacred right to act with impunity wherever and wherever they want" and can't accept a world where others also advance their national interests.

"Declaring themselves victorious in the Cold War, Washington erected themselves almost into an envoy of God on Earth," operating with impunity as the "self-proclaimed masters of the world," he said.

Lavrov also targeted Washington's Taiwan stance as well as the Western sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

"They're playing with fire around Taiwan. On top of that, they're promising military support to Taiwan," Lavrov said.

Lavrov mocks US, West 'hysteria'