BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
France's TotalEnergies invests billions more in Qatar gas project
The French energy giant will have a 9.3 percent stake in the North Field South gas project amid a raging energy crisis in Europe.
France's TotalEnergies invests billions more in Qatar gas project
TotalEnergies will have the largest foreign slice in the North Field South project. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 24, 2022

France's TotalEnergies has signed a further $1.5 billion investment in Qatar's natural gas production expansion, which comes as Europe scrambles to find new energy sources to replace Russian supplies.

The French energy giant will have a 9.3 percent stake in the North Field South gas project, the first foreign partner in that section of the vast field, Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida al Kaabi announced on Saturday, at a news conference alongside TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

"Qatar Energy announces the selection of TotalEnergies as a partner for the development of the North Field South," Qatar's official news agency QNA said.

"New partners will be announced at a later stage."

Kaabi said TotalEnergies would also help to finance the extraction of gas from North Field South, for which 25 percent would be reserved for foreign energy firms.

The French firm would take on an "enhanced strategic" role in Qatar's gas expansion, he added.

READ MORE:Russia made $158B in energy exports since Ukraine conflict

'Security of supply'

RECOMMENDED

In June, TotalEnergies agreed to a $2-billion deal to take part in the giant North Field East project that will help Qatar increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by more than 60 percent by 2027.

Pouyanne, who said the latest deal would require another $1.5 billion, said his firm would have taken an even bigger chunk of the production if it was possible.

"We need new capacity for sure, and this will be coming at perfect timing," he said, adding that European countries had to be prepared to strike more long term deals and possibly pay a higher price to guarantee energy.

"For security of supply, there is a price," Pouyanne said.

Shell of Britain, Eni of Italy and United States giants ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil have also signed up to be part of the North Field East project.

More companies will be announced for the North Field South in the coming weeks, officials said, but TotalEnergies will have the largest foreign slice.

Qatar is already one of the world's top LNG producers, alongside the United States and Australia, and LNG from North Field is expected to start coming online in 2026.

State-owned Qatar Energy estimates that North Field holds about 10 percent of the world's known natural gas reserves.

READ MORE: EU seeks $140B to cope with energy crisis

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention