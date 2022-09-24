The death toll from a capsised boat off Cambodia's coast has risen to three Chinese nationals, with a further nine rescued in Vietnamese waters.

Kheang Phearom, the spokesman for Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk provincial administration, said rescue teams recovered two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the earlier death toll of one to three.

Eight people remain missing, he added.

Cambodian authorities had rescued 21 people on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese border guard on duty at the An Thoi station in Kien Giang province said a fishing vessel had rescued nine Chinese nationals in Vietnamese waters near Phu Quoc island on Friday.

The boat with 41 Chinese people on board began to sink after breaking down off Sihanoukville on Thursday.

Human-smuggling and trafficking