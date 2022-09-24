WORLD
Harry Styles and other stars raising cash for WHO efforts in Ukraine
A star-studded line-up has donated personal items to help raise money in support the World Health Organization's work in Ukraine.
Harry Styles joins celebrities such as US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and British singer Ellie Goulding as raffle tickets go on sale for the celebrity items donates. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
September 24, 2022

British music stars Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran, US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and other celebrities will donate personal objects for a campaign to support healthcare in Ukraine.

Seven months into Russia's offensive, the WHO Foundation - an independent organisation that works to raise funds to support the UN health agency's work addressing global health crises - launched on Saturday the "Human Kind" e-store, where fans can try to win items donated by their favourite celebrities.

The funds raised will go towards supporting WHO's actions in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, the foundation said, adding that it aimed to raise $53.7 million.

Harry Styles has donated a signed vinyl, while Shaquille O'Neal, Ukrainian footballer Vitaliy Mykolenko and other sports legends have donated signed shirts and jerseys.

Wladimir Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion and brother of Kiev's mayor, has donated a boxing glove.

The star-studded line-up also includes British singer Ellie Goulding and American artist Shepard Fairey.

British pop legend Annie Lennox, who donated a pair of iconic sunglasses, said images from Ukraine, including of women giving birth in basements, were "profoundly shocking."

Raffle tickets for the items cost between $5.40-10.90 (£5-10) on the humankind.who.foundation website from September 24 to October 24, with winners set to be drawn on October 31, the foundation said.

Attacks on healthcare

Since Moscow began its offensive on February 24, the WHO has verified 550 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine.

More than 5,900 civilians have died and more than 8,600 have been injured as a result of the conflict, the WHO said.

Over 12 million Ukrainian refugees are currently in Europe.

Meanwhile, some 17.7 million people - over a third of Ukraine's population - need humanitarian assistance.

The WHO said it has so far helped deliver 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, including kit for blood transfusions, essential medicines, ambulances, oxygen and surgical equipment.

SOURCE:AFP
