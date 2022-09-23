US President Joe Biden has warned Russia there will be "swift and severe" costs if Moscow uses "sham" referendums to annex more of Ukraine.

"Russia's referenda are a sham –– a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia," he said.

"The United States will never recognise Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is prepared to level additional economic penalties on Russia, in lockstep with allies, if Moscow attempts to annex more Ukraine territory.

