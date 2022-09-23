TÜRKİYE
Cavusoglu: Ukraine-Russia ceasefire will happen through Türkiye's efforts
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says "Türkiye is a source of hope for peace" between Ukraine and Russia, and the international community knows that a ceasefire will happen "via Türkiye's efforts."
"Everyone knows that if a ceasefire will happen, it will happen via Türkiye's efforts," Türkiye's foreign minister says. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 23, 2022

Türkiye is trying to "bring Ukrainian, Russian leaders together" to reach a permanent and fair ceasefire deal, the country's foreign minister has said.

During a press briefing at the Turkevi Center on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Mevlut Cavusoglu said everyone "sees the role Türkiye has played on the grain deal." 

"Everyone knows that if a ceasefire will happen, it will happen via Türkiye's efforts," Cavusoglu said.

"During our meetings and talks with other representatives of international organisations, many foreign ministers said they believe Türkiye is a source of hope for peace (in Russia's offensive in Ukraine)," he added.

However, the countries in "favour of a war" must also be "convinced for peace" because "everyone is paying the price of this war," he added.

READ MORE: Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine

F-16 talks, UN reform

On the F-16 deal, Cavusoglu said Türkiye and the US are continuing their technical talks.

"Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) talked to some members of the US Senate and the Congress, and they have conveyed their strong support for the delivery of F-16 jets to Türkiye," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Underlining that Ankara will not accept a conditional agreement, Cavusoglu said an agreement restricting a NATO member is unacceptable.

READ MORE: Türkiye, US agree to widen cooperation on defence, regional issues

On UN reform talks, Cavusoglu said they have "seen the vision of 'the world is bigger than five', which the Turkish president has pioneered for years," being talked about at the UN by other world leaders.

"We believe that the (UN) General Assembly, the Security Council should be more inclusive. There are many formulas coming from different countries, and all countries should be well represented here," he said.

US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly said vetoes in the UN security council should only be used "in rare, extraordinary situations, to ensure that the council remains credible and effective".

However, Türkiye "wants the UN and UN Security Council to be more inclusive. It wants all countries to be represented.

"Of course, a criteria could be determined according to the population, size and geographical distribution of each country. But on the other hand, the right of veto should also be abolished. There are alternatives to this," Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

SOURCE:AA
