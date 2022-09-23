Türkiye is trying to "bring Ukrainian, Russian leaders together" to reach a permanent and fair ceasefire deal, the country's foreign minister has said.

During a press briefing at the Turkevi Center on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Mevlut Cavusoglu said everyone "sees the role Türkiye has played on the grain deal."

"Everyone knows that if a ceasefire will happen, it will happen via Türkiye's efforts," Cavusoglu said.

"During our meetings and talks with other representatives of international organisations, many foreign ministers said they believe Türkiye is a source of hope for peace (in Russia's offensive in Ukraine)," he added.

However, the countries in "favour of a war" must also be "convinced for peace" because "everyone is paying the price of this war," he added.

F-16 talks, UN reform

On the F-16 deal, Cavusoglu said Türkiye and the US are continuing their technical talks.

"Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) talked to some members of the US Senate and the Congress, and they have conveyed their strong support for the delivery of F-16 jets to Türkiye," he said.