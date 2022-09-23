Laurent’s fifth birthday celebrations began quite early.

Woken up by his parents in the middle of the night, he soon found himself outside in pitch black darkness walking towards a field.

Laurent and his family were about to witness a scene that holds a place in the bucket lists of millions: the hot air balloons of Cappadocia, Türkiye. And in the next few minutes, the field comes alive with dozens of bright orange flames lighting up in the sky.

Though their parents had told them they could not afford a ride, Laurent and his siblings were in for a surprise.

So, when their mother said “Okay, let's go in,” they turned to her wide eyed and asked: “What? We can?”

The balloon rose into the air along with the emerging sun. “It was so magical that it looked like a dream,” his mother Edith Lemay tells TRT World.

That experience would become the most memorable moment from the family’s travels, which they set out for with one goal: collecting visual memories before Laurent, 7-year-old Colin and 12-year-old Mia completely lose their vision.

“Images to refer to”

It all started in the early 2010s when Lemay and her partner Sebastien Pelletier noticed that their daughter Mia, then a toddler, would run into walls and furniture when walking in the dark.

She would also overlook toys that her parents would try to hand her in the dark, as if she couldn’t see.

In 2018, after years of visits to doctors, Mia was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic eye disease that affects one in 4,000 people worldwide.

So, a year later, the family was struck by what they least expected when their youngest kids, Colin and Laurent, were also diagnosed with the same disease. Leo, now 9-years-old, was not affected.

The disease causes a gradual deterioration of sight that typically leads up to complete vision loss in the middle age. In its early stages, patients only experience a narrowing field of vision.

There is currently no treatment available, and its progression is not predictable.

“One day they'll be able to drive their car, and maybe the next day their vision is going to diminish and they're not going to be able to do it,” Lemay says. “It's going to be a constant struggle all through their lives.”

The uncertainty surrounding the advance of the disease, and the fact that the kids would eventually lose their vision, led the family into a philosophy of living in the moment and to spring into action before the colours fade.

“We wanted to show them the beauty of their world before they're not able to do (see) it anymore, so they'll have nice images to refer to when they eventually go blind,” Lemay adds.

The odyssey

The family began their odyssey in late March, starting their journey from Namibia. They camped around the country, climbed the boulders of the Giant's Playground, and walked around the sand filled ghost town of Kolmanskop.