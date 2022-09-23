The Istanbul grain deal is running "smoothly," with more than four million tonnes of grain having been exported from Ukrainian ports thus far, the Turkish president has said.

"[The exports are] still continuing," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Stressing the importance of exporting Russian grain and fertilisers, Erdogan said that it will help poor countries.

On a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan said 200 of those prisoners are currently "guests" in Türkiye.

"These are our guests. One of them was a name that Mr (Vladimir) Putin insisted on. We also sent that person to Russia," he added.