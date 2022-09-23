TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan emphasises importance of exporting Russian grain, fertiliser
More than four million tonnes of grain have left Ukrainian ports so far, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, while also stressing the importance of exporting Russian grain and fertilisers to help poor countries.
Erdogan emphasises importance of exporting Russian grain, fertiliser
On a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan says 200 of those prisoners are currently "guests" in Türkiye. / AA
By Fatıma Taşkömür
September 23, 2022

The Istanbul grain deal is running "smoothly," with more than four million tonnes of grain having been exported from Ukrainian ports thus far, the Turkish president has said.  

"[The exports are] still continuing," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Stressing the importance of exporting Russian grain and fertilisers, Erdogan said that it will help poor countries.

On a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan said 200 of those prisoners are currently "guests" in Türkiye.

"These are our guests. One of them was a name that Mr (Vladimir) Putin insisted on. We also sent that person to Russia," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, Erdogan announced that Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 200 prisoners as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic exchanges with the leaders of the two countries.

He had told reporters in New York that the prisoner exchange under Türkiye's mediation was an "important step" toward ending the war between the two countries.

READ MORE: Can the Grain Corridor Deal lead to a ceasefire?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'