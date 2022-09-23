Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of violating a truce and targeting its military positions along the border, marking the end of a lull in violent clashes that claimed dozens of lives last week.

Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani positions “in the directions of Kokhanebi settlement of the Tovuz region, Keshdak and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Armenian units were “in the directions of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region and Yukhari Shorzha, Gunashli, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region,” the statement said.

They used various caliber weapons in their attacks, which started late on Thursday night and continued until Friday morning, it added.

The ministry did not share details on casualties or damage, but said the Azerbaijani military took “adequate retaliatory measures.”

