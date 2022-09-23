The Iranian army has said it will "confront the enemies" to ensure security, the toughest warning yet to nationwide protesters enraged by the death of a woman held by police.

More demonstrations as well as pro-government protests were planned for Friday, Iranian media said, with dozens dead in the unrest.

Iranians have staged nationwide demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

The army said "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime".

It will "confront the enemies' various plots in order to ensure security and peace for the people who are being unjustly assaulted," it said.

Iranian media described the pro-governmemt marches that will begin after Friday prayers as a "roar of people's zeal against rioters".

In the latest unrest, protesters in Tehran and other cities have torched police stations and vehicles as outrage over Amini's death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack.

Iranian media have reported the arrest of 280 people on Thursday.

An anchor on state TV said late Thursday that 26 protesters and policemen had been killed since the protests erupted last Saturday, without elaborating on how authorities reached that figure.

He said official statistics would be released later, but in past times of turmoil the Iranian government has not offered official death tolls.

