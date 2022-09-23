At least 73 migrants have died after a boat that set off from Lebanon sank in Syrian waters, a Syrian regime official from the coastal province of Tartus has said.

"The number of victims from the shipwreck has reached 73 people," Syrian regime Health Minister Hassan al Ghabash said in a statement on Friday, adding that 20 survivors were being treated in hospital in Tartus.

A regime official said a day earlier that the boat was carrying up to 150 people and authorities said that 20 survivors were taken to hospital, potentially leaving many people still unaccounted for.

Syrian authorities initially reported 15 dead, before revising that figure to 28, 34, and 60. At least one child was reported to be among the dead.

Of those rescued, five were Lebanese, Lebanon's caretaker transport minister Ali Hamie said, adding that he was in discussion with his counterpart in Syria to retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

Many of the boat's Lebanese passengers hail from impoverished regions in the country's north including the city of Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest, which has emerged as an illegal migration hub.

While many of those departing from Lebanon are Syrians, the ever-worsening economic crisis has pushed growing numbers of Lebanese to also attempt the crossing.

